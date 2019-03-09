Rory Best: Ireland's skipper expects to retire after 2019 World Cup

Best led Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2018

Ireland captain Rory Best has admitted he expects to retire after this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 36-year-old Ulster hooker will win his 116th cap in Sunday's Six Nations match clash against France in Dublin.

"I think it's fairly certain that the World Cup will be the end for me," said Best whose international career dates back to 2005.

Best hopes his Test swansong could be leading Ireland to a first-ever World Cup semi-final, and maybe even beyond.

"I think that I feel really good, I don't feel I'm playing any worse," he added.

"I am really enjoying rugby and part of that might be because I haven't 100% made the decision.

"But I'm fairly sure it will be, and part of the reason I'm enjoying rugby so much, and I hope playing well, is because there's that weight lifted off."