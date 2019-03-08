Steven Shingler: Cardiff Blues fly-half joins French second tier club

Steven Shingler is a former Wales Under-20s player

Fly-half Steven Shingler has been released by Cardiff Blues to spend the rest of 2018-19 at French second tier club Stade Montois.

The 27-year-old's Arms Park game time has been limited to 10 games by the presence of Wales 10s Gareth Anscombe and Jarrod Evans this season.

Shingler joined Blues from Scarlets in 2016, having also played for London Irish.

His contract was due to end in May, 2019.

Shingler is also a former uncapped Wales squad member.

His brother Aaron has made 17 appearances in their back-row while Steven's route to a Scotland cap was blocked in 2012 with the Welsh Rugby Union winning a case against that move.

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said: "Steve has been nothing but professional, is a good club man and very popular in our environment but he is desperate to play regular rugby.

"With Gareth Anscombe and Jarrod Evans vying for the number 10 jersey, and performing so well, he has not had that opportunity.

"He was out of contract at the end of the season and wants to put himself in the shop window.

"It is only fair that we allow him to do that and we wish him the best of luck for his move to France and the remainder of his career."