Henry Pyrgos: Scotland scrum-half signs new Edinburgh contract

Henry Pyrgos has made 18 appearances since joining Edinburgh

Scotland scrum-half Henry Pyrgos has signed a new two-year contract to stay with Edinburgh until 2021.

Pyrgos, 29, joined last year from Glasgow and has 27 international caps.

"I really believe we have the ability to go and achieve success over the next few seasons," said Pyrgos.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill described "level headed" Pyrgos as a "gutsy player whose leadership and playmaking abilities are integral to the way we play".

"He offers a great link between our forward pack and backline, so we're delighted that he will continue to represent this club for the next two seasons," Cockerill added.

Edinburgh, who are fifth in their conference, return to Pro14 action on 22 February then take on Munster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals eight days later.