Six Nations 2019: Ireland leave out Sean O'Brien for France game

Sean O'Brien started for Ireland in the 26-16 win over Italy

Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 10 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary online.

Sean O'Brien has been left out of the Ireland match-day 23 to face France in Sunday's Six Nations game in Dublin.

Josh van der Flier is named at open-side flanker in one of seven changes to the team that unconvincingly saw off Italy 26-16 in Rome two weeks ago.

Fit-again Garry Ringrose comes in at outside centre with Cian Healy and Rory Best restored to the front row.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan start in the second row and CJ Stander returns from injury to play at number eight.

Despite struggling with a series of injuries in recent years O'Brien has been a regular starter in the Ireland side since establishing himself during the 2011 Six Nations.

The Leinster forward, 32, has made five Test match appearances for the British and Irish Lions as part of the 2013 and 2017 touring squads to Australia and New Zealand.

The 55-times capped Carlow native, who will join London Irish in December after the World Cup, started all three Tests in the Lions' drawn series with the All Blacks in 2017.

In the continuing absence of the injured Robbie Henshaw, who has not recovered sufficiently from a dead leg, Ringrose is reunited with Bundee Aki in midfield after missing the wins over Scotland and Italy.

Best returns to captain the side and his Ulster team-mate Iain Henderson, another who has recovered from injury, partners Ryan, who was rested for the trip to Italy.

Stander slots into the back row having overcome the fractured cheekbone and eye socket he sustained in the early stages of the defeat by England on 2 February.

Niall Scannell offers cover for Best off the bench after Sean Cronin was omitted from the squad for the game while Ultan Dillane is selected among the replacements ahead of Tadhg Beirne and Quinn Roux, having started alongside Connacht provincial team-mate Roux at Stadio Olimpico.

Others named on the bench include Ulster scrum-half John Cooney, who is chosen ahead of Kieran Marmion, despite the Connacht number nine scoring two tries against the Ospreys last weekend,

Jack Carty, who made his Test debut against Italy, and Munster back row Jack Conan, are also named as substitutes.

Jordan Larmour edges out Andrew Conway for a place in the match-day squad while Joey Carbery is absent as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Ireland: Kearney; Earls, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best, Furlong; Henderson, James Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Scannell, Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Dillane, Conan, Cooney, Carty, Larmour.