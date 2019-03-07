Ali Price has 'stepped-up' - Gregor Townsend

Ali Price (right) will replace Greig Laidlaw for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary online.

Ali Price has grown in resilience and is ready to take over from former captain Greig Laidlaw against Wales, says Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

The Glasgow Warrior's last start in a Six Nations game was a nightmarish experience against the Welsh in Cardiff in last season's championship.

But Townsend has chosen him ahead of Laidlaw, who drops to the bench.

"Most players go through periods when things don't go so well for them," said Townsend of Price's display in Cardiff.

"He had been playing well for Glasgow and Scotland until that point. He started in this fixture two years ago against Wales (when Scotland beat them at Murrayfield). He started our wins home and away against Australia (when Scotland beat the Wallabies in Sydney and Edinburgh in 2017).

"But he didn't play as well for club and country during this period last year. He came back strongly for us in his games off the bench against France and Italy. He helped us win those games and he has started this season in good form.

"Physically he is in good shape and we have seen a step-up in his form for Glasgow since November."

Price coming in for Laidlaw was expected. Laidlaw struggled against France in Paris a fortnight ago. Townsend has opted for Price's pace and dynamism and unpredictability in a bid to halt Wales' march towards a Grand Slam

"We had two weeks to reflect on why things didn't work over in France," continued Townsend. "The fact that we're out of the championship is a good time to see if Ali helps the team to win.

"Ali is one of the best in the game at moving the ball away quickly, through his own speed and also by the accuracy of his pass. He has other parts too, and I think his kicking has been good this season. Greig can play fast too. A lot of our better moments in the Six Nations have been with him at nine.

"It isn't a reflection on how Greig is playing, it is a reflection of how Ali has been going. Ali deserved an opportunity to start at some stage and we believe this weekend is the right time to do it."

Townsend said that Laidlaw was disappointed to miss out on a place in the team and seemed to suggest that the upcoming World Cup might see him bring down the curtain on his Test career.

He said: "Greig is determined to show that he should be starting and he has been very professional in the build-up. He is still a key leader and he gives us leadership on the bench.

"We know there is a big tournament on the horizon and we will see what happens after the World Cup. That tends to be the time when players reassess where they are, when the coaches reassess what is their next challenge. We know Greig is determined to play his best and win for Scotland. He is the only player who has started the last six games which shows how important a member of our squad he is."

Wales have won 10 of their last 11 games against Scotland and are favourites to make it 11 out of 12 thereby taking another step towards what could be a third Grand Slam under Warren Gatland.

"It's a game that we'll do all we can to win," says Townsend. "We are out of the running for the championship but we still want to play to our potential and show a true picture of what we're capable of.

"It is our last home game of the season so it is time we delivered an 80-minute performance.

"It hurts a lot when you lose playing for your country. These learning opportunities will make us stronger - as long as we put that into our performance at the weekend."