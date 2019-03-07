Pedro Bettencourt: Newcastle Falcons centre to join Oyonnax in the summer

Pedro Bettencourt previously played for Clermont and Carcassone in France

Newcastle Falcons centre Pedro Bettencourt is to leave the Premiership side at the end of the season to join French side Oyonnax.

The 24-year-old joined the club from French second-tier side Carcassone ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Bettencourt has made 10 appearances for the Falcons so far this season.

"We wish Pedro all the best for his move, before which time he remains fully committed to his Falcons contract," boss Dean Richards said.