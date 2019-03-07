Women's Six Nations: England make five changes to face Italy at Sandy Park

Scarratt last played for England in the 41-26 victory over France on 10 February

Women's Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 12:05 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary online.

Captain Sarah Hunter and 2014 World Cup-winning centre Emily Scarratt return to England's side to face Italy in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday.

Lark Davies starts at hooker, Leanne Riley and Kelly Smith come into the backs and Jess Breach switches wings.

Both sides are unbeaten this tournament but only England can win a Grand Slam.

More than 10,000 fans are expected at Exeter's Sandy Park, meaning England will play in front of a record home crowd for a non-World Cup game.

"Knowing that we'll be playing to a record crowd will give the side a real boost," said head coach Simon Middleton.

"We are hugely excited about this game and under no illusion that it's going to be a tough contest.

"This is just as big a game for Italy as it is for us and they will be going into this match well-organised and energised."

Scarratt missed the Red Roses' emphatic win against Wales in the last round because of injury, while Hunter started the match on the bench.

"Having Emily Scarratt back in the side this weekend is huge for us," said Middleton.

"You only have to look at the quality of players named on the bench to see the strength and depth that we've developed within this squad."

The two sides last met in the 2018 Six Nations when England defeated Italy 42-7.

England team: McKenna, Breach, Scarratt, Harrison, Smith, Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, O'Donnell, Scott, Beckett, Packer Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Fleetwood, Botterman, Brown, Cleall, Brown, Hunt, Burford, Scott.