Matt Kvesic: Exeter back-row's resurgence down to his restored enjoyment for rugby

Matt Kvesic has scored seven tries this season - more than he has scored in the previous four years combined

Exeter back-row Matt Kvesic says recapturing his enjoyment for rugby is the reason for his upturn in form.

The twice-capped England forward has scored seven tries this season - a career high - and been a first choice in Rob Baxter's table-topping side.

The former Worcester and Gloucester man is in his second season at Sandy Park.

"The biggest thing for me is probably since the breakthrough period I had at Worcester, it's probably been the first season I've really enjoyed," he said.

"Scoring tries is great and all that, and winning games is equally brilliant ,but you've got to enjoy it and I think that's where I think I've maybe helped my game a bit more this year.

"I've been a little bit more relaxed, I can go out and have some fun and I think that enjoyment factor's been really important."

Kvesic has had to bide his time - he struggled to get into the Chiefs side last season after his summer move in 2017 from Gloucester.

But a change in his game has made all the difference, according to Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter:

"He's just rounded his game off," Baxter told BBC Sport. "He got very breakdown focused and mainly defensively breakdown focused.

"He's having his hands on the ball a lot more and having way more influence on the whole process of the game.

"He's worked very hard to buy into what we want him to do and he's been very successful at it."

It is a change which Kvesic, who will face his first club Worcester this weekend, appreciates:

"The coaches have been great talking to me, saying 'relax, it's not the end of the world if you make mistakes, we'd rather you have a crack at something and enjoy it than feel caged a little bit'.

"I've managed to get my hands on the ball, I've played a little bit at eight as well so I've enjoyed it a lot more and equally it's nice playing again."