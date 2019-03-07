Project Reset: Scarlets-Ospreys merger plans 'absolute lunacy' - David Moffett

David Moffett was group chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union between 2002 and 2005.

Any plans to merge the Scarlets and Ospreys would be "absolute lunacy" according to former Welsh Rugby Union Chief Executive David Moffett.

As part of Project Reset the rival regions were expected to merge, with a new team created in the north of Wales.

But Moffett, who oversaw the last major change to domestic rugby by introducing regional rugby in 2003, believes fans would not tolerate this change.

"You're going to drive half the fans away," Moffett told BBC Sport Wales.

"People are not following it now anyway and I am saying that as the one who brought regional rugby in.

"Because of the parochialism and stubbornness it has not worked, and this will only make it worse.

"To merge the two regions right now would be absolute lunacy and the fans will not tolerate it."

Ospreys and Scarlets are fierce rivals, and have been the most consistently successful of the Welsh regions since their creation by Moffett in 2003 - having won the domestic league six times between them.

The discussions between the WRU and regions, dubbed Project Reset, has included previous proposals such as merging Ospreys and Cardiff Blues, but those plans fell through.

Moffett, who resigned as the WRU Chief Executive in December 2005, believes the focus of the latest proposals is misplaced and instead thinks changes need to be made to grassroots rugby in Wales.

"They are starting at the wrong end of the game," added Moffett.

"They want to run the entire structure of Welsh rugby around 90 professional players potentially but that is crazy.

"They have to start with the structure of the game as a whole."

The Professional Rugby Board issued a statement on Tuesday saying: "The PRB wishes to put on record its disappointment at the timing and the uncertainty that this has caused players, staff, coaches and the Welsh rugby public.

"We are reunited in its pursuit of what is best for professional rugby in Wales."