Schools' Cup: Methodist College Belfast defeat Wallace High 19-3 to set up final with Campbell College

Methody's win set up a repeat of last year's semi-final against holders Campbell College

Methodist College set up a Schools' Cup final with Belfast rivals Campbell College after a 19-3 win over Wallace High on Wednesday.

Flanker Adam Reid drove over from close range in the last play of the opening half before a Nathan Doak penalty narrowed the gap to two points.

Second half tries from Reid and Ethan McIlroy sent Methody through to face the current holders.

The final will take place at Kingspan Stadium on Monday 18 March.

Methody, the most successful team in the tournament's history with 36 wins, were frustrated early on by a stubborn Wallace resistance while handling errors saw both sides struggling to find a rhythm.

Reid crashed over after numerous phases inside the Wallace 22 and replicated the feat midway through the second half to extend his side's lead after Doak struck from the tee.

Any hopes of a Wallace comeback was effectively ended by moments later when McIlroy converted his own try having found space on the left.

The win sets up a decider with the side that defeated Methody at this stage of last season's competition.