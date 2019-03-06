Six Nations quiz: Rank these stats from the first three rounds
With 3,363 successful tackles made, 179 line-outs won and 389 points scored, the stats show it's been an entertaining Six Nations so far.
After three rounds, Wales have the most important number next to their name - 12 points, a tally that sees them top the table.
But how do the teams rank if we look at some of the other stats?
Have a go at our quiz and see if you can work out the correct order.
