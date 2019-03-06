Six Nations quiz: Rank these stats from the first three rounds

A split picture showing Wales' Gareth Davies, Scotland's Blair Kinghorn, England's Billy Vunipola and Ireland's Rory Best
Wales' Gareth Davies, Scotland's Blair Kinghorn, England's Billy Vunipola and Ireland's Rory Best
Six Nations: Round Four
Date: Saturday, 9 March - Sunday, 10 March
Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus text commentary online.

With 3,363 successful tackles made, 179 line-outs won and 389 points scored, the stats show it's been an entertaining Six Nations so far.

After three rounds, Wales have the most important number next to their name - 12 points, a tally that sees them top the table.

But how do the teams rank if we look at some of the other stats?

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can work out the correct order.

Stats from the official Six Nations website.

