Schools' Cup: Campbell beat Armagh to make decider

Conor Rankin's try and conversion proved decisive for Campbell in the semi-final

Schools' Cup holders Campbell College defeated RS Armagh 12-10 in Wednesday's semi-final at Kingspan Stadium.

It was a repeat of last year's final with Patrick McAlpine's try putting Campbell in front.

Adam Edgar touched down to make it 5-5 at the break and Ryan Finlay went over to put Armagh 10-5 ahead.

Conor Rankin converted his own as Campbell took the lead and they held on after Armagh's Charlie Worth missed two late penalties.

Campbell go through to meet the winners of Wednesday's second semi-final between Methodist College and Wallace High at the same venue.

The final will take place at Kingspan Stadium on Monday, 18 March.