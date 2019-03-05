Six Nations 2019: Scotland's Sean Maitland and Chris Harris to miss Wales Test

Sean Maitland has won 39 Scotland caps

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Scotland backs Sean Maitland and Chris Harris will miss Saturday's Six Nations visit of Wales through injury.

The duo suffered calf and foot problems on duty with their respective clubs in the weekend's English Premiership.

Fit-again flanker Hamish Watson and prop WP Nel were among eight players added to the squad by head coach Gregor Townsend on Monday.

Exeter Chiefs forward Sam Skinner, and Glasgow duo Grant Stewart and Stafford McDowall were also restored.

Townsend too called up London Irish prop Gordon Reid, as well as Matt Fagerson and Byron McGuigan.

Glasgow back-row Fagerson and Sale Sharks back-three man McGuigan missed the initial squad selection through injury.

Fly-half Finn Russell played 65 minutes and scored nine points for Racing 92 in their rout out of La Rochelle on Saturday, having missed Scotland's defeat by France with concussion.

But full-back Stuart Hogg will remain unavailable as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered in the second-round loss to Ireland.

Saracens back-three player Maitland, 30, and Newcastle Falcons centre/wing Harris, 28, will return to their respective clubs for treatment.

The loss of 39-cap Maitland, who has scored six tries in his last 10 Test starts, is a blow to Townsend, particularly with fellow British and Irish Lion Hogg also out.

Harris has started only two of his seven caps but scored off the bench against Italy in the opening fixture.

A total of 10 players have left the squad this week, with scrum-half George Horne, prop D'arcy Rae, hooker George Turner (all of Glasgow) and Edinburgh centre Chris Dean also dropping out due to injury.

Prop Alex Allan and forward Rob Harley have returned to Glasgow, back-row John Hardie is back with Newcastle while stand-off Duncan Weir has been released to Worcester Warriors.

Warren Gatland's Wales are chasing a Grand Slam after winning all three of their matches, while Scotland have a solitary victory from their trio of outings.

Watson, 27, has not featured at all in the championship after fracturing a hand in January, and his return to fitness is a major boost for Townsend.

WP Nel was injured in Scotland's opening-round Six Nations win over Italy

Nel, 32, and 24-year-old Skinner were injured in the win over Italy and missed the losses to Ireland and Les Bleus.

Centre McDowall, 21, and Fagerson, a year younger, overcame ankle and shoulder injuries to score three of six Warriors tries in their thumping of Zebre.

Hooker Stewart, 24, came off the bench as Turner suffered a concussion in Parma.

Experienced loose-head Reid, 32, won the last of his 33 Scotland caps against South Africa in November, while 29-year-old McGuigan returned to action with Sale last month.

Scotland are 'dangerous underdogs'

Scotland forwards coach Danny Wilson says the incoming players give the squad a "great boost".

"The injuries have been well-documented. Finn's back in camp and training and all good, so he'll be working hard towards the weekend," Welshman Wilson added.

"When Scotland have been underdogs, they've been pretty dangerous and they have produced some outstanding performances against some of the best opposition out there.

"This is an extremely passionate group. We weren't happy with our performance [against France] and we have come back very keen to put that right. That starts with a performance full of identity and passion, and we'll need to be physical against Wales who pride themselves on their physicality."