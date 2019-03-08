Premiership: Harlequins v Gloucester
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 10 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Third-placed Harlequins bring in Dave Lewis at scrum-half as head coach Paul Gustard makes three changes for the visit of Gloucester, who are fourth.
Jack Clifford returns at flanker, while Francis Saili starts at inside centre in place of Ben Tapuai.
Gloucester stick with the same XV that narrowly lost at Bristol last week.
Ollie Thorley starts after training with England, but Jake Polledri's place on the bench is taken by Lewis Ludlow after his call-up by Italy.
Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Saili, Chisholm; Lang, Lewis; Boyce, Elia, Collier, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Clifford, Robshaw (co-capt), Dombrandt
Replacements: Ward, Marler, Swainston, Merrick, Chisholm, Saunders, Smith, Alofa
Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan
Replacements: Marais, Traynor, Denman, Clarke, Ludlow, Braley, Williams, Banahan
