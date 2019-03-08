Premiership: Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears

Taqele Naiyaravoro joined Northampton from Super Rugby side Waratahs

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton Saints have made eight changes, with centre Piers Francis and wing Taqele Naiyaravoro along those to be included against Bristol Bears.

Cobus Reinach and James Grayson also return for Saints to form the half-back partnership.

Back row Jake Heenan will make his Premiership debut for Bristol, who are 10th in the table.

Callum Sheedy has recovered from a dead leg to keep his place at fly-half, but Dan Thomas is still out.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; Van Wyk, Marshall, Hill, Moon, Ribbans, Wood (capt), Ludlam, Eadie.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Ford-Robinson, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Mitchell, Burrell, Collins.

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, S Piutau (co-capt), Daniels; Sheedy, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Batley, Vui, Luatua, Heenan, Crane (co-capt).

Replacements: Parry, Woolmore, Thiede, Smith, Lam, Randall, Madigan, Protheroe.

