Premiership: Wasps v Newcastle Falcons

Willie Le Roux will leave Wasps at the end of the season, having joined the club from Canon Eagles in 2017

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make one change for the visit of Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership, with Jack Willis replacing Thomas Young (hip) in the back row.

South Africa full-back Willie Le Roux is set to make his 50th appearance for the club.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards also makes one change, as Josh Matavesi replaces centre Chris Harris.

Simon Hammersley will make his 100th appearance for Falcons, who are five points adrift at the bottom.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, De Jongh, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Miller, Simpson; Harris, Taylor, Stuart, Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson, (capt) Willis, Carr.

Replacements: Cruse, West, Alo, Matthews, Morris, Hampson, Umaga, Neal.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Kibirige, Williams, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Lockwood, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Davidson, Welch (capt), Graham, Chick.

Replacements: Cooper, Brocklebank, Wilson, Olmstead, Nagusa, Stuart, Connon, Bettencourt.

Referee: Tom Foley

