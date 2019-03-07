Premiership: Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers

Sale winger Denny Solomona has scored eight tries in the Premiership this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale number eight Josh Beaumont returns to the pack as the Sharks make two changes for the visit of Leicester.

Arron Reed deputises on the left wing for Byron McGuigan, who is away at the Six Nations with Scotland.

Tigers scrum-half Harry Simmons makes his first appearance of the season after returning from a knee injury.

Leonardo Sarto is named on the wing in an injury-ravaged back line, while England Under-20 international Joe Heyes starts at prop.

Sale are seventh in the Premiership and ahead of Leicester in the table on games won, with both clubs seven points off fourth-placed Gloucester.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We've got a few bumps and bruises in the squad and not many players returning. These fallow weeks in the Six Nations are quite unusual as well with plenty of guys away on international duty.

"We're right down at the bare bones at the minute. It's tough going and training has been limited to what we can do with the numbers we have.

"It's been a very difficult block of fixtures for us, which has certainly stretched us.

"We've certainly been unlucky with the draw of the fixture turnarounds in this time, but people don't want to hear excuses. It's difficult and it's tough, but that's life."

Sale: L James; Solomona, O'Connor, Van Rensburg, Reed; S James, De Klerk; Morozov, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Postlethwaite, Neild, Warr, Redpath, Odogwu.

Leicester: Holmes; Sarto, Worth, Eastmond, Aspland-Robinson; Ford, Simmons; Gigena, Youngs (capt), Heyes, Spencer, Kitchener, Williams, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Ma'afu, Feao, Wells, Evans, Lewis, Hardwick, Olowofela.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

