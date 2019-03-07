Premiership: Bath v Saracens

Saracens winger Alex Lewington has scored seven tries in the Premiership this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath make five changes from the side which lost to Harlequins as they host second-placed Saracens, with Tom Homer returning at full-back.

Winger Jack Wilson and centre Jackson Willison are also back, with lock Levi Douglas and flanker Miles Reid named in the forward pack.

Sarries make five changes from the win over Northampton, as Alex Lozowski and Alex Lewington come into the back line.

Prop Vincent Koch and flankers Michael Rhodes and Schalk Burger also start.

A win would take Saracens back to the top of the Premiership, with leaders Exeter visiting Worcester on Saturday. Bath start the game six points off fourth-placed Gloucester.

Bath attack coach Girvan Dempsey told BBC Radio Bristol:

"The reality of the competition is we can't dwell too much on the 'what ifs' of the past four games, we have to learn from it and move on.

"We have to get better and learn how to win those games and there's no better test than facing Saracens this weekend.

"We know how clinical they are with a very clear style of rugby that takes the opportunities they create.

"It's a real opportunity to focus the mind having spoken about having that ruthless mentality and will to win."

Bath: Homer; Wilson, Joseph, Willison, McConnochie; Priestland, Chudley (capt); Catt, Dunn, Thomas, Attwood, Douglas, Stooke, Reid, Mercer.

Replacements: Batty, Obano, Perenise, Davies, Ellis, Fotuali'i, Burns, Clark.

Saracens: Malins; Strettle, Tompkins, Lozowski, Lewington; Goode (co-capt), Spencer; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Koch, Skelton, Isiekwe, Rhodes, Burger, Wray (co-capt).

Replacements: Gray, Lamositele, Judge, Day, Earl, Whiteley, Bosch, Gallagher.

Referee: Andrew Jackson.

