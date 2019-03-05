Six Nations: France name unchanged side for match against Ireland

Scrumhalf Dupont, 22, retains his place for France's fourth Six Nations match

France head coach Jacques Brunel has named an unchanged side for Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin.

Brunel has selected the same starting team and replacements from their win at home to Scotland in their previous outing.

The French beat the Scots 27-10 after losing their opener to Wales then suffering a heavy defeat by England.

Ireland started with defeat by England and then beat Scotland and Italy.

Brunel keeps faith in young halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack for the trip to the Aviva Stadium after they put on a promising performance in the win over Scotland.

France team: Ramos, Penaud, Bastareaud, Fickou; Huget, Ntamack; Dupont, Poirot; Guirado (c), Bamba, Vahaamahina; Lambey, Lauret; Iturria, Picamoles.

Replacements: Chat, Falgoux, Aldegheri, Willemse, Alldritt, Serin, Belleau, Medard.