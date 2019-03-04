Dom Barrow: Lock departs Northampton Saints by mutual consent

Dom Barrow in action for Northampton Saints
Former England Under-20 international Dom Barrow scored one try for Northampton

Forward Dom Barrow has left Premiership side Northampton Saints by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old former Leicester and Newcastle lock has featured seven times for the club since joining last summer.

"Following periods of unavailability through injury and the emergence of some home-grown locks, Dom has had limited opportunities," a statement on the club website said.

"He has a strong appetite and desire to play the game at the highest level."

