Six Nations 2019: Hamish Watson & WP Nel among eight added to Scotland squad

WP Nel was injured in Scotland's opening-round Six Nations win over Italy

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 MarchKick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Fit-again flanker Hamish Watson and prop WP Nel are among eight players added to Scotland's Six Nations squad for Saturday's visit of Wales.

Watson and Nel made their comebacks from hand and calf problems on Saturday in Edinburgh's loss to Benetton.

Exeter Chiefs forward Sam Skinner, and Glasgow duo George Turner and Stafford McDowall, have also been restored.

Gregor Townsend has called up London Irish prop Gordon Reid, as well as Matt Fagerson and Byron McGuigan.

Glasgow back-row Fagerson and Sale Sharks back-three man McGuigan missed the initial squad selection through injury.

Warren Gatland's Wales are chasing a Grand Slam after winning all three of their matches, while Scotland have a solitary victory from their trio of outings.

Watson, 27, has not featured at all in the championship after fracturing a hand in January, and his return to fitness is a major boost for Townsend.

Nel, 32, and 24-year-old Skinner were injured in the opening-round win over Italy and missed the defeats by Ireland and France.

Hooker Turner, 27, returned for Glasgow from an ankle problem last month and although he suffered another injury in Saturday's thumping of Zebre, has been passed fit to join the squad.

Centre McDowall, 21, and Fagerson, a year younger, overcame ankle and shoulder injuries to score three of six Warriors tries in Parma.

Experienced loose-head Reid, 32, won the last of his 33 Scotland caps against South Africa in November, while 29-year-old McGuigan returned to action with Sale last month.