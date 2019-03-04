Tatafu Polota-Nau: Leicester hooker joins Waratahs on short-term deal

From the section

Tatafu Polota-Nau played 142 times for the Waratahs between 2006 and 2016 before moving to England

Leicester hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has rejoined Sydney-based Super Rugby side the Waratahs on a short-term deal.

The 33-year-old ex-Australia forward will provide injury cover, but is expected to return to Welford Road before the end of March.

"Taf has just returned from injury and he has the opportunity to gain important gametime with the Waratahs," head coach Geordan Murphy said.

Waratahs front-rower Sham Vui is injured, and Tolu Latu is suspended.