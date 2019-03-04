Tatafu Polota-Nau: Leicester hooker joins Waratahs on short-term deal
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has rejoined Sydney-based Super Rugby side the Waratahs on a short-term deal.
The 33-year-old ex-Australia forward will provide injury cover, but is expected to return to Welford Road before the end of March.
"Taf has just returned from injury and he has the opportunity to gain important gametime with the Waratahs," head coach Geordan Murphy said.
Waratahs front-rower Sham Vui is injured, and Tolu Latu is suspended.