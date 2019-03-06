Six Nations 2019: Can you name Scotland's leading point scorers?

Greig Laidlaw is Scotland's second-highest point-scorer of all time

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Greig Laidlaw's penalty against France took him to second on the all-time list of Scotland point scorers.

The Clermont scrum-half is keeping some very illustrious company in the scoring chart.

Can you name Scotland's top 10 point-scorers? Laidlaw is one - you have five minutes to get the other nine.