Six Nations 2019: Can you name Scotland's leading point scorers?
|Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
|Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.
Greig Laidlaw's penalty against France took him to second on the all-time list of Scotland point scorers.
The Clermont scrum-half is keeping some very illustrious company in the scoring chart.
Can you name Scotland's top 10 point-scorers? Laidlaw is one - you have five minutes to get the other nine.
Can you name Scotland's top point-scorers?
