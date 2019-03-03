Edinburgh season 'still alive' despite Benetton blow - Richard Cockerill

Edinburgh lost to play-off rivals Benetton in Italy on Saturday night

Edinburgh still have "every chance" of reaching the Pro14 knock-out rounds despite losing to Benetton, insists head coach Richard Cockerill.

His team are fifth in Conference B, three points outside the play-off positions, with four games remaining.

Cockerill led Edinburgh to a maiden play-off in his first term in charge but the 18-10 loss means they face an uphill struggle to match that feat.

"In isolation, it's disappointing, but we've got four games to go," he said.

"There is every chance we can qualify in that top three and we will fight every inch to make sure that we do that.

"Our season is very much alive but when you get an opportunity you have to take it and although it's hard work in the Six Nations period, we have to deal with that."