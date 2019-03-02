WRU National Cup and league results

Welsh rugby

Saturday, March 2

WRU National Plate quarter-finals

Bonymaen 7 - 3 Cambrian Welfare

Glynneath 17 - 26 Penallta

Nelson 19 - 31 Brecon

Treorchy 27 - 12 Brynmawr

WRU National Bowl quarter-finals

Abergavenny 18 - 17 Penygraig

Bridgend Sports 35 - 13 Pontyclun

Nantgaredig 19 - 14 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Oakdale 15 - 3 Aberaeron

WRU National Championship

Cardiff Met 29 - 21 Narberth

Maesteg Quins 9 - 19 Pontypool

Newcastle Emlyn 13 - 15 Beddau

Tata Steel 15 - 12 Newbridge

Trebanos 24 - 13 Bedlinog

Ystrad Rhondda 17 - 18 Rhydyfelin

Division One East

Dowlais 13 - 5 Hartridge

Penallta P - P Pontypool United

Risca 22 - 15 Caerleon

Ynysybwl 26 - 21 Blaenavon

Division One East Central

Bridgend Athletic 45 - 9 Llantrisant

Dinas Powys 14 - 36 St Josephs

Gilfach Goch 21 - 15 Rhiwbina

Glamorgan Wanderers P - P Cambrian Welfare

Rumney 27 - 26 Porth Harlequins

Division One North

Bethesda 10 - 10 Nant Conwy

Caernarfon 18 - 25 Ruthin

Llandudno 36 - 5 Bro Ffestiniog

Mold 3 - 34 Dinbych

Pwllheli 20 - 7 Llangefni

Division One West Central

Aberavon Quins 20 - 5 Waunarlwydd

Skewen 25 - 27 Brynamman

Ystalyfera P - P Ammanford

Division One West

Crymych 10 - 0 Llanelli Wanderers

Gorseinon 12 - 24 Dunvant

Gowerton 19 - 32 Llangennech

Tenby United 22 - 31 Kidwelly

Whitland 24 - 14 Felinfoel

Yr Hendy 13 - 10 Aberystwyth

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you