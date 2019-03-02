Kyle Moyle: Cornish Pirates' top try-scorer ruled out for season with knee injury

Only Bedford's Ryan Hutler has scored more tires than Kyle Moyle in the Championship this season

Cornish Pirates' top try-scorer Kyle Moyle has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 11 tries this season and is the Championship's second-highest try-scorer, has suffered a knee injury.

"He's been an absolute champion for us," co-head coach Gavin Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We're waiting to see the significance of his injury, but he's definitely out for the rest of the season."

Cattle had described Moyle as the best full-back in the second tier last month after scoring what proved to be his last try of the season.

In Moyle's absence Pirates went down 20-18 at Nottingham, despite Dan Frost scoring two tries for the Cornish side.

It was their third successive loss, but Cattle was happy with an improvement from their 58-26 Championship Cup semi-final defeat at Ealing last week.

"That effort was massive from the lads, a short turnaround from Sunday, which was a hell of a physical game to produce that kind of physicality I'm nothing but proud," he added.

"If we produce that week in, week out, we're going to win matches - our defence compared to the last two weeks has gone up tenfold."