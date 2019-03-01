Pro14: Benetton v Edinburgh (Sat)

Hamish Watson returns from a broken hand to start for Edinburgh in Italy

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Edinburgh Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Scotland duo Hamish Watson and WP Nel return from injury for Edinburgh's visit to in-form Benetton.

Flanker Watson has been out since mid-January after fracturing his hand against Montpellier.

Experienced prop Nel has not played since picking up a calf injury in the opening Six Nations win over Italy

Injury-hit centre Mark Bennett continues his comeback from a long term hamstring problem with a second appearance on the bench.

The Italian hosts sit second in Conference B following victories over Scarlets and Dragons.

Edinburgh are four points behind in fourth place after suffering their first home defeat of the season to Cardiff Blues last weekend.

"We need to win," said head coach Richard Cockerill. "We've got five games left against Benetton, Leinster, Scarlets, Ulster and Glasgow - so it's a tough run for us.

"Benetton are a good side. On league form, they are the third best form team after Munster and Leinster. They haven't lost many games and they have picked off some big scalps in the league recently in Glasgow and Scarlets.

"It's all for us to do. But the momentum of our season will swing if we can go there and win."

Benetton: Sperandio, Tavuyara, Zanon, Sgarbi, Ioane, McKinley, Duvenage, Quaglio, Baravalle, Riccioni, Herbst, Cannone, Lazzaroni, Pettinelli, Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Appiah, Pasquali, Barbieri, Barbini, Bronzini, Rizzi, Benvenuti.

Edinburgh: Brown, Hoyland, Johnstone, Dean, Blain, Van der Valt, Pyrgos, Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, McKenzie, Hunter-Hill, Crosbie, Watson, Miller.

Replacements: Ford, Sutherland, Ceccarelli, Toolis, Nayalo, Fowles, Hickey, Bennett.