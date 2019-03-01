Pro14: Connacht v Ospreys (Sat)

Ospreys were 22-17 winners over Connacht in Bridgend at the start of the season

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Ospreys Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, match report.

Connacht welcome back Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux, plus Tom Farrell and Caolin Blade from Ireland international duty for Saturday's game against Ospreys.

Dillane and Roux started in Ireland's win over Italy last weekend.

Ospreys are the only Welsh region not to have any of Wales' Six Nations players released as they look to end a five match losing streak.

James Hook comes in at centre and is the only change to the side that lost to Munster.

Farrell is joined in Connacht's midfield by Peter Robb who gets his first start of the season after impressing off the bench in the Pro14 defeat by Glasgow.

Shane Delahunt comes in at hooker and Kyle Godwin at fly-half with Kieran Marmion continuing at scrum-half.

Marmion starts his second game in a row after recovering from injury.

Fourth-placed Connacht sit three points ahead of Ospreys in Conference A.

Connacht: T O'Halloran, S Fitzgerald, T Farrell, P Robb, M Healy, K Godwin, K Marmion, (1-8) D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham, Q Roux, U Dillane, E McKeon, C Fainga'a, J Butler (capt).

Replacements: T McCartney, P McCabe, C Carey, J Cannon, P Boyle, C Blade, T Daly, C Kelleher.

Ospreys: D Evans; H Dirksen, C Allen, J Hook, K Giles; L Price, M Aubrey; J Lay, S Baldwin, T Botha, J King, B Davies, O Cracknell (Capt), S Cross, R McCusker

Replacements: S Otten, R Jenkins, M Fia, L Ashley, W Griffiths, H Morgan, TWilliams, L Morgan

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (IRFU), Matteo Liperini (FIR)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)