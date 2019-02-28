Pro14: Leinster v Cheetahs (Fri)

Leinster were far too strong for Southern Kings in Dublin last weekend

Pro14: Leinster v Cheetahs Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Friday, 1 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Pro14 champions Leinster can surpass their points total from last year with a win over Cheetahs in Dublin on Friday night.

Leo Cullen's side are 22 points clear at the top of Conference B having won all but two of their league matches.

Rhys Ruddock will captain the province from the back row while Ross Byrne starts at fly-half.

Cheetahs sit sixth in Conference B but still only six points off a play-off place.

Leinster topped their conference with 70 points last year before defeating Munster and Scarlets to lift the trophy in the league's first season as a 14-team competition.

They currently sit on 68 points with five games of the regular season still remaining.

Byrne produced an impressive display as Leinster ran in nine tries against Southern Kings last Friday.

The fly-half was omitted from Ireland's Six Nations squad but has been linked with a call-up amidst growing concerns that Joey Carbery's tournament could be over due to the ankle injury that ruled him out of their most recent game in Rome.

Dave Kearney returns at full-back with Rory O'Loughlin set to resume his midfield partnership with Conor O'Brien.

There are milestones for both of the province's starting wings with Adam Byrne earning his 50th cap while Fergus McFadden makes his 175th Leinster appearance.

Leinster: Kearney; Byrne, O'Loughlin, O'Brien, McFadden; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Dooley, B Byrne, Bent, Molony, Fardy, Ruddock (capt), Deegan, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Porter, M Kearney, Murphy, O'Sullivan, Reid, Daly.

Cheetahs: Fouche; Small-Smith, van Rensburg, Swanepoel, Maxwane; Schoeman, Meyer; Nche, R Venter, Coetzee, Steenkamp, du Preez, Olivier, Nonkontwana, Pokomela.

Replacements: du Toit, Marais, du Bruin, Manjezi, van der Merwe, H Venter, Paige, S Venter.