Rob Webber: Sale Sharks hooker signs contract extension

Rob Webber scored Sale's first try in their 24-18 Premiership win over former club Wasps last weekend

Former England hooker Rob Webber has extended his contract with Sale Sharks until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Webber, who won 16 international caps between 2012 and 2015, has agreed a 12-month extension to his existing deal.

The 32-year-old, who played for Wasps and Bath before joining the Sharks in 2016, has scored six tries in 22 appearances this season.

"As the squad continues to grow, I'm confident we can challenge for honours," said Webber.

"I'm enjoying my rugby and I'm pleased with the coaches' continued faith in me."