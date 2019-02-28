World Rugby criticised by Owen Farrell & Johnny Sexton

Owen Farrell and his England team could face more competitive matches each year if World Rugby plans are approved

World Rugby's proposals to revamp the game are harmful to player welfare, say some of the world's leading players, including England captain Owen Farrell.

The sport's international governing body wants to introduce a 12-team World League starting in 2020.

Ireland's Johnny Sexton, president of International Rugby Players, described the plans as "out of touch".

"This proposal shows no signs of improving an already difficult situation," said 27-year-old Farrell.

"Players are definitely open to discussing a new global season but what we develop has to work with the club game in order to reduce conflict, deal with player release issues and make sure their welfare is looked after.

"The proposal presented to us at the moment doesn't seem to have considered this properly."

What are World Rugby's plans?

In September, World Rugby said it wanted to change the international calendar in a bid to enhance the "excitement, significance and value" at Test level.

On Thursday, New Zealand media reported that a 12-team World League would be launched from 2020 featuring England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina, the United States and Japan.

The US and 2020 World Cup hosts Japan would also be invited to join New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Under the World League format, teams would play each other once a year, with semi-finals and a final to be held in the northern hemisphere in December.

The NZ Herald said the format received "universal support" and that an unnamed broadcaster had tabled a proposal for the television rights, worth up to £7m for each country.

The World League would not be held during World Cup years and would not feature promotion or relegation, ending the hopes of emerging European sides like Georgia, Russia and Romania as well as the Pacific Island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga of getting more regular competition against Tier One nations.

What do the players say?

Current World Rugby player of the year Sexton said: "While players gave this idea a cautious welcome when we met at the end of last year, it now seems like a commercial deal on the future of the game is being negotiated at a rapid pace with little consideration given to the important points we raised with World Rugby in November.

"The issue of player load has never been so topical. However, it needs to be properly understood.

"To suggest that players can play five incredibly high-level Test matches in consecutive weeks in November is out of touch and shows little understanding of the physical strain this brings."

Samoa captain Chris Vui said: "For countries in this bracket and for Pacific Islanders in particular, our biggest issue has always been the 'club versus country' factor.

"We feel that that a 12-year deal is not workable, particularly when it presents no hope of advancement during that period.

"This will have the dangerous knock-on effect of luring senior players away from their countries and more towards the clubs, which is the exact opposite of what we're all trying to achieve."

International Rugby Players chief executive Omar Hassanein said World Rugby had been made aware of the views of players on several occasions.

"World Rugby are failing to respect the players views and genuinely engage on the issues," he said.

"It will be interesting to see their approach in the coming weeks knowing the current proposal does not have the players support."