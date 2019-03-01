Pro14: Scarlets v Munster (Sat)

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Munster Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales have again released full-back Leigh Halfpenny for Scarlets' Pro14 clash with Conference A leaders Munster.

He starts along with fellow Six Nations squad members Wyn Jones and Ryan Elias, while Rhys Patchell and Steff Evans are named among the replacements.

Billy Holland captains Munster with seven changes to the side that defeated Ospreys.

Rory Scannell returns to make his 100th Munster appearance.

Centre Kieron Fonotia will lead the Scarlets for the first time as Wayne Pivac makes one change to the side that claimed a bonus-point win over Cheetahs.

Lewis Rawlins comes into the second row with Jake Ball retained by Wales in the absence of Cory Hill who has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Halfpenny played the full 80 minutes against Cheetahs in what was his first game in more than three months after suffering concussion.

John Ryan returns from Ireland international duty to start at tighthead prop for Munster, Jean Kleyn has recovered from illness to start in the second row and Conor Oliver is named in the back row.

Ronan O'Mahony comes in on the wing, with Alby Mathewson and Bill Johnston at scrum-half and outside half respectively.

Scarlets have dropped to fifth in Conference A and face an uphill task of making the play-offs, while Munster top of Conference B having won seven games in a row.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Kieron Fonotia (Capt), Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Josh Helps, Lewis Rawlins, Josh Macleod, Dan Davis, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Tom Price, Tom Phillips, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Rhys Patchell, Steff Evans.

Munster: Mike Haley; Ronan O'Mahony, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (Capt), Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Liam O'Connor, Stephen Archer, Darren O'Shea, Jack O'Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Tyler Bleyendaal, Jaco Taute.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse (WRU), Dave Sutherland (SRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)