Pierce Phillips: Worcester lock to move to French Top 14 club Agen

Pierce Phillips has made 34 first-team appearances since he arrived at Sixways from Jersey in 2017

Worcester forward Pierce Phillips is to leave Sixways this summer to join French Top 14 club Agen.

The 26-year-old ex-Jersey Reds lock, who is in his second season with the Warriors, has signed a two-year deal.

"Pierce has been a valuable member of our squad," said director of rugby Alan Solomons. "He'll no doubt play a vital role until the end of the season."

Agen are currently 12th in the Top 14, one place above Grenoble in the relegation play-off zone.

He is the second English lock to join a French side for 2019-20, following Clermont Auvergne's signing of George Merrick from Harlequins.