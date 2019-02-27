Liam Hallam-Eames & Alex Thompson: Jersey Reds sign second rows for next season

Liam Hallam-Eames (left) trialled for New Zealand's Under 20's while and Alex Thompson played for Ireland's Under 20's at the 2015 Junior World Cup

Second rows Alex Thompson and Liam Hallam-Eames will join Championship side Jersey Reds next season.

Thompson, 23, joined Ulster in 2018 but has yet to play a first-team game.

New Zealander Hallam-Eames, who is also 23, has spent three seasons playing for Manawatu and been part of the academy at Super Rugby's Hurricanes.

"Alex and Liam have both shown great potential in the early years of their rugby careers," Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them integrate with their new team-mates once they get to Jersey this summer and get stuck into pre-season training."

Jersey squad confirmed until at least end of 2019-20 season:

Nick Selway, Charlie Maddison, Leeroy Atalifo, Alec Clarey Roy Godfrey, Harry Morley, Zei Alexis, Jerry Sexton, Charlie Beckett, Max Argyle, Rory Bartle, Conor Joyce, Jake Upfield, Kyle Hatherell Janco Venter, Will Homer, Liam Howley, Aaron Penberthy, Apakuki Ma'afu, Mark Best, Koch Marx, James Newey, Jack Stapley, Auguy Slowik, Leroy Van Dam, Alex Thompson, Liam Hallam-Eames.