Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Wasps

Of his overall 250 appearances for Wasps, Saturday's game at Leicester will be Joe Simpson's 177th in the Premiership

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 2 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester recall forwards Will Spencer and Guy Thompson for the local derby with Wasps at Welford Road.

Tigers, who remain without their five England players, bring Sam Aspland-Robinson and Joe Ford into the backline but Matt Toomua is out after coming off with a knock at half-time at Worcester.

Gloucester-bound scrum-half Joe Simpson makes his 250th appearance for Wasps in all competitions.

Wales flanker Thomas Young is fit to play after recovering from illness.

Leicester have won just twice in their last eight Premiership games, but Wasps, beaten 24-18 at home by Sale last weekend, have tasted victory just twice in any competition since November.

Wasps' only defeat in their last seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions was by a single point at Welford Road almost 12 months ago. But they have only won once there since 2008 - their 34-22 Premiership victory in September 2016.

Leicester anticipate their biggest Premiership attendance of the season, with a near capacity crowd of more than 24,000 expected at Welford Road.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy:

"It was very disappointing to lose to a late try at Worcester last week but we can't really focus on looking back.

"We have to learn the lessons very quickly and we've got to move forward in this six-day turnaround.

"There are guys missing but the onus is on the players who get to pull on the shirt to do the best job they can for the team and hopefully get Welford Road rocking."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We were really poor in the first half against Sale last weekend. We didn't manage the first 20 minutes well. In the second half we were lots better and maybe unlucky at the end not to win.

"It was a game of two halves but, when you go to Welford Road, you've got to play for 80 minutes, that's for sure. It's one game we really look forward to and a big one for both teams.

"Since we've moved up to Coventry, you can't help but bump into a Leicester fan next door. You sense it's a big game for the supporters. You can't help but get dragged into the buzz of it."

Leicester Tigers: Worth; Holmes, Owen, Eastmond, Aspland-Robinson; Ford, White; Gigena, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Williams, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Ma'afu, Heyes, Wells, Fitzgerald, Evans, Harrison, Sarto.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, de Jongh, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Miller, Simpson; Harris, Taylor, Stuart, Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson, Young, Carr.

Replacements: Cruse, West, Alo, Matthews, Willis, Hampson, Umaga, Neal.

