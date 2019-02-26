Alapati Leiua: Bristol winger on disciplinary charge for striking an opponent

Alapati Leiua joined Bristol from Wasps in the summer of 2017

Bristol back Alapati Leiua is to face a disciplinary hearing for allegedly striking Harlequins' Marcus Smith.

The Samoa international is scheduled to appear before an independent disciplinary panel for use of the arm contrary to Law 9.12 in the first half of their 36-26 defeat at The Stoop.

The 22-times capped winger went on to score two tries in the match, taking his tally to seven for the season.

Leiua was later cited by independent citing commissioner Paul Burke.