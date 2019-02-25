World Rugby rankings: Wales rise to third after England win

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Wales come back to stun England 21-13

Wales have leapfrogged England in World Rugby's rankings after Saturday's 21-13 Six Nations victory in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland's side move up to third after beating Eddie Jones' men - a record 12th consecutive Test match win.

England drop to fourth, with New Zealand and Ireland unchanged in first and second place respectively.

France's 27-10 win over Scotland means they climb from 10th to eighth place, overtaking Argentina and Fiji but still behind the Scots in seventh.

Wales were ranked third before the Six Nations but slipped a place after England beat Ireland 32-20 and France 44-8 in their opening two matches.

However, tries by Cory Hill and Josh Adams on Saturday meant Gatland's team beat England for the first time since 2015.

Ireland's scrappy 26-16 win against Italy in Rome was enough to maintain second spot after a hugely impressive 2018.

Scotland, who have now not won in Paris for 20 years, host Wales in the next round of matches on 9 March, while Italy travel to Twickenham on the same day and Ireland are at home to France on 10 March.