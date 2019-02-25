England: Bath lock Charlie Ewels called up to 25-man training squad

Bath lock Charlie Ewels has 10 England caps

Bath lock Charlie Ewels has replaced the injured Courtney Lawes in an England training squad for a camp in Oxford this week.

With Lawes ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations, Ewels, who has 10 caps, could feature against Italy on Saturday, 9 March.

The 25 players will assemble in Oxford on Tuesday for the four-day camp.

Similar to last year, the Georgia national team will train against Eddie Jones' side on Wednesday and Thursday.

Second row Maro Itoje will continue his recovery with England during the Six Nations fallow week, while injured flanker Sam Underhill and injured back Anthony Watson will both join up with the squad for medical checks.

After impressive victories over Ireland and France, England's hopes of winning a Grand Slam were wrecked in Cardiff, as Wales came from behind to win 21-13.

However England boss Eddie Jones says his players will bounce back as they attempt to win the championship.

"We will re-group and be ready for Italy," Jones told BBC 5 live.

"We can win the tournament and that is the objective."

As well as losing Mako Vunipola and Lawes for the rest of the Six Nations, hooker Dylan Hartley will have surgery on his knee problem this week and will play no part in the tournament.

"He wants to be playing footy, and he will be playing as soon as he can," Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told BBC Northampton.

"The next little bit after the Six Nations, there isn't a lot on for England, so by the time the next little block of England stuff comes, I am pretty certain he will be fit and firing and as hungry as ever.

"From an England point of view it's not bad timing really."