Women's Six Nations: England score nine tries to beat Wales 51-12 in Cardiff

Sarah Bern scored the first try in the second minute as England dominated

Women's Six Nations: Wales v England Team A: (5) 12 Tries: Kavanagh, Hale Cons: Wilkins Team B: (29) 51 Tries: Bern 2, Breach 2, Packer, O'Donnell, Dow, Beckett, Daley-Mclean Cons: Harrison 3 Coverage: Watch TV highlights on BBC Two at 23:30 GMT.

England remain on course to win the Women's Six Nations Grand Slam after an emphatic nine-try victory over Wales.

Prop Sarah Bern and wing Jess Breach scored two tries each and flanker Marlie Packer crossed too as England claimed a bonus point after 26 minutes.

England's Catherine O'Donnell, Abbie Dow, Sarah Beckett and Katy Daley-McLean all scored in the second half.

Wales' first try of the 2019 Six Nations came from wing Jess Kavanagh and Cerys Hale added their second.

England are top of the table, having claimed five points against both Ireland and France in the first two rounds.

Wales are fifth, after losing to France and drawing against Italy.

More soon.