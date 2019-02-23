Women's Six Nations 2019: France 41-10 Scotland - Vernier treble as hosts rout winless Scots

Gabrielle Vernier scored three of France Women's seven tries as they eased past Scotland in Lille

Women's Six Nations France (24) 41 Tries: Vernier 3, Bourdon, Constanty, Boujard, Jason Cons: Bourdon 3 Scotland (5) 10 Tries: Lloyd, Wassell

Gabrielle Vernier scored a hat-trick as France hammered Scotland to leave Shade Munro's side still searching for their first win of the Women's Six Nations.

Centre Vernier scored twice, with Pauline Bourdon and Doriane Constanty also touching down, before the break.

Rhona Lloyd replied, earning Scotland's first try against France since 2010.

But in the second half Vernier completed her treble, Caroline Boujard and Lan Jason stretched the home lead before Emma Wassell's consolation.

France, Grand Slam winners last season, remain in the hunt for the title and climb to second behind Italy, with third-placed England travelling to Wales on Sunday.

Scotland prop up the table having failed to pick up a point from their three matches.

France Women: Constanty; Murie, M Menager, Vernier, Jason; Coudert, Bourdon; Dhia, Thomas, Joyeux, N'Diaye, Forlani, Hermet, Diallo, R Menager.

Replacements: Touye, Arricastre, Argagnon, Corson, Ferer, Rivoalen, Imart, Boujard.

Scotland Women: Rollie; Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Sergeant; Nelson, Law; Cockburn, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, Howat, Bonar, McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Rettie, Dougan, Forsyth, Winter, McCormack, Maxwell, Martin, Evans.