Wales 21-13 England: Eddie Jones says 'we let ourselves down'

Wales defeat 'a game of small margins' - Jones

Coach Eddie Jones says "we let ourselves down in a couple of areas" as England's Grand Slam hopes disappeared in a 21-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

The visitors led 10-3 at half-time, but tries from Cory Hill and Josh Adams carried Wales to a record 12th successive Test win.

"It was one of those nip-and-tuck games of small margins," Jones told BBC Sport.

"We gave away far too many penalties and they beat us in the air."

