Wales 21-13 England: Eddie Jones says 'we let ourselves down'

Media playback is not supported on this device

Wales defeat 'a game of small margins' - Jones

Coach Eddie Jones says "we let ourselves down in a couple of areas" as England's Grand Slam hopes disappeared in a 21-13 defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

The visitors led 10-3 at half-time, but tries from Cory Hill and Josh Adams carried Wales to a record 12th successive Test win.

"It was one of those nip-and-tuck games of small margins," Jones told BBC Sport.

"We gave away far too many penalties and they beat us in the air."

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the Six Nations

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you