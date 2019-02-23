Women's Six Nations: Ireland suffer narrow defeat in Italy

Eimear Considine scored Ireland's first two tries

Women's Six Nations Championship Italy (22) 29 Tries: Muzzo, Franco 2, Stefan Cons: Sillari 3 Pen: Sillari Ireland (22) 27 Tries: Considine 2, Caplice, Sheehan Cons: Fowley 2 Pens: Fowley

Ireland suffered their second 2019 Six Nations defeat as they lost 29-27 to a hard-working Italy side in Parma.

It was a first-ever victory over an Irish side for the Italians, with a converted Giada Franco try in the 50th minute proving decisive.

Both teams scored four tries, with six coming in a pulsating first half which ended with the sides level at 22 all.

Wing Eimear Considine crossed the line twice for the visitors, with Anna Caplice and Laura Sheehan also scoring.

Adam Griggs' Ireland picked up both bonus points as they now look ahead to welcoming France to Dublin in a fortnight's time, having followed up an opening day loss to England by beating Scotland.

Italy remain unbeaten in this year's competition, having beaten Scotland in their opener and drawn 3-3 against Wales.

Italy: Furlan; Muzzo, Sillari, Rigoni, Stefan; Madia, Barattin; Giacomoli, Bettoni, Gai; Fedrighi, Duca; Arrighetti, Franco, Giordano.

Replacements: Cammarono, Turani, Tounesi, Ruzza, Sberna, Sgorbini, Busato, Sarasso

Ireland: Delany; Considine, Naoupu, Claffey, Miller; Fowley, Dane; Feely, Hooban, Lyons, A McDermott, Fryday, Caplice, Molloy, Griffin (capt).

Replacements: A Bhaird, Peat, Reidy, Boles, Sheehan, McLaughlin, Hughes, Murphy, Sheehan.