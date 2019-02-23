Schools' Cup - quarter-final results and draw

Holders Campbell College progressed to the semi-finals of this year's Schools' Cup by beating Enniskillen Royal 38-22 in Saturday's quarter-final tie.

Methodist College beat RBAI 29-14 in the big Belfast derby while 2018 runners-up Royal School Armagh won 14-10 away at Ballymena Academy.

Wallace High School were 36-12 victors at Rainey Endowed.

Campbell will play RS Armagh in the semi-finals on Tuesday 5 March, with Methody playing Wallace on 6 March.

Danske Bank Schools' Cup - Saturday 23 February - Results
Campbell College38-22Enniskillen Royal
Ballymena Academy10-14Royal School Armagh
Methodist College29-14RBAI
Rainey Endowed12-36Wallace High School
Danske Bank Schools' Cup - semi-final draw
Campbell CollegevRoyal School Armagh
Methodist CollegevWallace High

