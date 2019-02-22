WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

22/23 February, 2019

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 details

Division Two East

Blackwood 12 - 5 Croesyceiliog

Division Three West Central A

Abercrave 59 - 5 Glais

Division Three West Central B

Banwen 23 - 7 Rhigos

Division Three West B

Trimsaran 40 - 5 Penybanc

