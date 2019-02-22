Darcy Graham: Scotland winger signs two-year extension at Edinburgh

Darcy Graham scored in Edinburgh's win over Montpellier in January

Scotland wing Darcy Graham has signed a two-year contract extension with Edinburgh until 2021.

The explosive Hawick native has scored seven tries in 12 appearances for Richard Cockerill's men this season and earned his Scotland debut against Wales in the opening autumn international.

Graham, 22, has been named on the bench by Gregor Townsend for Saturday's Six Nations trip to France.

"The club is building towards something very special," he said.

"I can't wait to be a part of it. I've grown up watching Edinburgh and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd be going into my third season with the club."

Cockerill says Graham's "attitude and work ethic" are an "example to anyone looking to make a name for themselves in the modern professional game".

"I'm excited to see him progress further in the years ahead," he added.