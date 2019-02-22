Quiz: Can you name the last Wales team to beat England in the Six Nations?

England looks dejected after the final whistle
England players look dejected after defeat by Wales in 2013

Wales face England in Cardiff on Saturday in what looks like being one of the key games in the 2019 Six Nations.

Warren Gatland's team are hoping to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive - and put an end to England's in the process - by claiming a first Six Nations win over their neighbours in six years.

Can you remember the Wales starting XV when they won 30-3 at what was then the Millennium Stadium in 2013?

Can you name the last Wales team to beat England in the Six Nations?

Score: 0 / 15
05:00
You scored 0/15

Copy and share link

NumberName
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the Six Nations

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you