Pro14: Benetton v Dragons (Sat)

Jason Tovey (centre, right) needs five more points to total 1,000 for Dragons

Pro14: Benetton v Dragons Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Jason Tovey returns for the Dragons as head coach Ceri Jones makes four changes for their trip to Benetton.

Jack Dixon is recalled at centre for Saturday's game alongside Tyler Morgan, while full-back Zane Kirchner is also named in the starting line up.

Lewis Evans returns at second row in the only change to the Dragons pack.

Benetton make five changes from their win against Scarlets, with captain Ian McKinley dropping out of the side all together.

Tomasso Bevenuti, Niccolo Cannone and Derrick Appiah all come into the side while Alberto Scabri leads the hosts.

"I have nothing but respect for what Benetton have done this season. They have really established themselves as a quality team," said Jones.

"We all know about our away record and we need to go out there and get an away win.

"It is something we strive towards every single away game and we will travel with confidence."

Benetton: Luca Sperandio; Ratuva Tavuyara, Tommaso Benvenuti, Alberto Scabri (captain), Monty Ioane ;Antonio Rizzi, Dewaldt Duvenage; Derrick Appiah, Tomas Baravalle, Marco Riccioni, Irne Herbst, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Lazzaroni, Giovanni Pettinelli, Toa Halafihi

Replacements: Engjel Makelara, Alberto de Marchi, Giuseppe di Stefano, Marco Barbini, Robert Barbieri, Giorgio Bronzini, Marco Zanon, Tammaso Iannone

Dragons: Kirchner; Rosser, Morgan, Dixon, Talbot-Davies; Tovey, Williams; Harris, Hibbard (captain), Fairbrother, Evans, Screech, Keddie, Griffiths, Benjamin

Replacements: Lawrence, Fawcett, Suter, Davies, Basham, Davies, Lewis, Warren

Referee: Quinton Immelman (SARU)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi (FIR), Gianlucca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Alan Falzone (FIR)

