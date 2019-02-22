Pro14: Ulster v Zebre (Sat)

Darren Cave, who has 11 Ireland caps, played his first match for Ulster in 2007

Guinness: Pro14: Ulster v Zebre Venue: Kingspan Stadium Date: Saturday, 23 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Commentary on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website and Sport app

Darren Cave will become Ulster's second most-capped player in Saturday's Pro14 match at home to Zebre.

It will be the 31-year-old centre's 222nd appearance, putting him seven behind record holder Andrew Trimble.

Ulster will have a new half-back partnership as scrum-half Dave Shanahan is paired with Peter Nelson.

Winger Robert Baloucoune has recovered from injury and plays on the right, with Rob Lyttle on the left wing and Louis Ludik moving to full-back.

With Iain Henderson and Jordi Murphy on international duty, lock Kieran Treadwell and flanker Sean Reidy come into the hosts' line-up.

Centre Giulio Bisegni and fly-half Carlo Canna are in the Zebre team, having been released from the Italy squad.

The visitors' side also features former Northampton wing Jamie Elliott who scored in last weekend's 40-24 defeat by defending Pro14 champions Leinster.

Ulster, beaten five times in the campaign, sit fourth in Conference B and are two points behind third-placed Benetton.

Zebre, with three wins from their 15 fixtures, are bottom of Conference A.

Ulster: Ludik; Baloucoune, Cave, McCloskey, Lyttle; Nelson, Shanahan; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Treadwell, Ross, Reidy, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, Kane, Nagle, Jones, Stewart, McPhillips, Hume.

Zebre: Brummer; Balekana, Bisegni, De Battista, Elliott; Canna, Renton; Bianchi, Brown, Tauyavuca, Biagi (capt), Krumov, Bello, Fabiani, Rimpelli.

Replacements: Luus, Fischetti, Tenga, Masselli, Mordacci, Raffaele, Azzolini, Venditti.