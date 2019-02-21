Apakuki Ma'afu, Jake Upfield and Zei Alexis: Jersey Reds trio agree new contracts

Apakuki Ma'afu made three appearances for Tonga in June 2016

Jersey Reds have agreed new contracts with centre Apakuki Ma'afu, back-row forward Jake Upfield and prop Zei Alexis until May 2020.

Tonga international Ma'afu, 31, has been a regular in the island side since moving to St Peter in late 2016.

Upfield, who is 22, is in his second season at the Championship club while 22-year-old Alexis moved to the island earlier this season.

Jersey now have 25 players secured for next season or beyond.

The club's coaching team have also all agreed to deals which run until at least the end of next season.

Jersey squad confirmed until at least end of 2019-20 season:

Nick Selway, Charlie Maddison, Leeroy Atalifo, Alec Clarey Roy Godfrey (prop - 2017), Harry Morley, Zei Alexis, Jerry Sexton, Charlie Beckett, Max Argyle, Rory Bartle, Conor Joyce, Jake Upfield, Kyle Hatherell Janco Venter, Will Homer, Liam Howley, Aaron Penberthy, Apakuki Ma'afu, Mark Best, Koch Marx, James Newey, Jack Stapley, Auguy Slowik, Leroy Van Dam.