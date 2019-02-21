Pro14: Ospreys v Munster (Fri)

Luke Price has played for Ospreys' regional clubs Aberavon, Bridgend Ravens, Neath and Swansea

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Munster Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Friday, 23 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys will be without injured Wales fly-half Sam Davies when they host Munster in the Pro14 on Friday.

Luke Price comes in to the starting XV as Davies recovers from a groin injury.

Keelan Giles takes over from Luke Morgan on the right wing with James King moving from number eight to lock while Rob McCusker returns to the middle of the back-row.

Wing Calvin Nash get a first start of the season as Munster make six changes from the win over Southern Kings.

Jaco Taute and Dan Goggin are drafted in at centre with JJ Hanrahan named at centre while Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer come into the front row.

Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell and John Ryan drop out of the side because of their involvement with the Ireland squad.

Centre Rory Scannell is named on the bench after starting last weekend while fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal, who signed a new Munster deal earlier this week, drops out of the 23.

Lock Lloyd Ashley drops to the Ospreys bench amid the back-five reshuffle, as does Wales wing Morgan with veteran James Hook providing fly-half back up.

Ospreys hope to recover from a disappointing 8-0 defeat by Ulster in Bridgend in the last round.

The Swansea-based side are four points behind third-place Connacht in the Conference A race for a play-off spot, but level with Cardiff Blues and two points ahead of Cheetahs.

After hammering Southern Kings 43-0 last weekend, Munster lead the same group, 15 points ahead of their Friday night rivals.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said: "Friday night's game against Munster is important if we are to keep challenging for the play-off positions.

"It's obviously a massive test against the conference leaders, but a test the boys are determined to embrace.

"There are six games to go in the regular season and with various head to head games in the conference over the next couple of weeks the importance of the next two matches is huge.

"Our goal is simply to still be fighting for the end-of-season knock-outs when the internationals return for the last four games."

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen, Allen, Thomas-Wheeler, Giles; Price, Aubrey; Lay, Baldwin, Botha, King, Davies, Cracknell (capt), Cross, McCusker.

Replacements: Otten, Jenkins, Fia, Ashley, Griffiths, Morgan-Williams, Hook, Morgan.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Goggin, Taute, Sweetnam; Hanrahan, Cronin; Loughman, Marshall, Archer; Kleyn, Holland (capt); Wycherley, Cloete, Botha.

Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Parker, O'Shea, O'Donoghue, Mathewson, Johnston, R Scannell.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones (WRU), Manuel Bottino (FIR)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)

